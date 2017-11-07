

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan-based Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASX) reported an 11.9 percent year-over-year increase in its net revenues for the month of October 2017 in U.S. dollar terms.



The company's net revenues for October 2017 rose 11.9 percent to $925 million from $826 million in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, net revenues rose 2.2 percent from $905 million in September 2017.



For October 2017, net revenues in New Taiwan dollars rose 7.6 percent to NT$27.90 billion from NT$25.94 billion in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 2.6 percent from NT$27.20 billion in September 2017.



