Enhances Lifecycle Management of Physical Resources

Accruent, the world's leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to manage the full lifecycle of their physical resources, has acquired Amsterdam-based BlueCielo, a global advanced Asset Lifecycle Information Management (ALIM) provider.

BlueCielo's Meridian solutions manage engineering information throughout asset lifecycles; connecting maintenance with engineering, supporting concurrent engineering for facility modifications, and improving data handover. More than 1,200 companies around the world depend upon BlueCielo Meridian solutions to ensure compliance, control costs, improve safety, protect their brand reputation and extend the lifespans of decades-old assets.

"BlueCielo increases Accruent's depth and breadth by adding engineering information management to our portfolio of innovative physical resource management solutions," said John Borgerding, CEO of Accruent. "This acquisition adds a complementary best-of-breed solution to our portfolio, and it establishes a new strategic growth platform with a strong geographic footprint in Europe, and expertise in additional industry sectors like pharmaceuticals, oil gas and chemicals."

The BlueCielo acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions fueling Accruent's growth. Successive acquisitions of strong, growth-oriented companies, with complementary products and global presence, has resulted in scale, world-class support and depth and breadth of solutions that is unrivalled. Recent acquisitions include Lucernex, a leading global provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS); and Verisae, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that connect facilities and assets to the maintenance and service network through the Internet of Things (IoT).

"The BlueCielo team and I are excited to be joining Accruent," said Willem-Jan Scholten, BlueCielo CEO. "Our customers will benefit from Accruent's world-class support infrastructure and the advantages that Accruent's scale brings to our operations, development, and cross-application innovation. We look forward to expanding our growth by introducing integrated engineering and asset information management, to improve asset and facility lifecycles, to thousands of additional loyal Accruent customers and new markets."

"Accruent's acquisition of BlueCielo will provide strategic benefits to both companies, as well as customers and prospects," said Kevin Prouty, Vice President for IDC Energy Insights, a global provider of information technology market intelligence. "BlueCielo's Meridian asset lifecycle information system adds the ability to manage all asset content and documentation into Accruent's asset lifecycle management capabilities."

The acquisition, effective immediately, includes the continuation of all existing BlueCielo product development, support, sales and channel resources. BlueCielo customers and business partners will be provided with a series of communications on relevant aspects of any changes, and will be invited to Accruent's annual INSIGHTS conference, April 8-11, 2018 in Austin, Texas. BlueCielo partners and colleagues will learn more at BlueCielo's annual Synergy conference, January 15-18, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Accruent -Accruent is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities and asset management from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. Over 6,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of industries in 149 countries around the world. www.accruent.com, @accruentllc

About BlueCielo BlueCielo provides solutions to manage engineering information throughout the asset lifecycle. BlueCielo Meridian software connects maintenance and engineering, supports concurrent plant modifications, and improves data handover. BlueCielo solutions transform engineering data into actionable plant information, keeping users informed, compliant, and in control. Serving the world's largest enterprises in the chemical, metals mining, oil gas, pharmaceutical, and utility industries, the Meridian product line increases data integrity, auditability, and efficiency enabling users to improve productivity and efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and manage change. With BlueCielo, owner operators run their plants more effectively, safely, sustainably, and profitably. The company is headquartered in The Netherlands and has offices across the United States, Europe, Brazil, and in Singapore, as well as an international network of partners that ensures local service and support. BlueCielo is an official partner of Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and SolidWorks. www.bluecieloecm.com, @bluecieloecm

