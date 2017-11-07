MR PORTER Presents Mr P. - A Definitive New Brand from the World's Leading Destination for Men's Style

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MR PORTER, the award-winning online destination for men's style, is pleased to present the launch of Mr P. - our very own label, debuting exclusively on MR PORTER on 7th November.

Created by a team of in-house designers, Mr P. is a year-round collection of future classics, centring on an Essentials range of core staples. In addition, there will be five limited-edition capsules every year - each trend-driven, seasonal and inspired by a style icon past or present. Our muses for the November launch capsule are the postwar 'School of London' artists, during their prime in 1960s Soho, London.

The creation of Mr P. has been informed by seven years of customer insight (with more than 600,000 shoppers to date!) and the invaluable feedback and shopping patterns we've observed from our customer base since launch in February 2011. The design process for each garment is led by our guiding maxim: Easy pieces. Smart details. Enduring style.

The Mr P. launch collection spans 53 items across ready-to-wear, including 24 Essential styles available year-round and 29 seasonal styles within the debut capsule. Standout styles include: 15-gauge cashmere knitwear; modernised Oxford shirts; Japanese selvedge denim; and single- and double-breasted overcoats in virgin wool and cashmere blends. The majority of the collection is made in Italy, with select items made in Portugal, and the denim in Japan. Pricing will range from £55 for the core T-shirts, through to £875 for the capsule's leather aviator jacket.

"At MR PORTER, we are - first and foremost - product people. This passion for quality, uniqueness, style and versatility has been the backbone to developing our business for the past seven years. The launch of Mr P. has therefore been quite organic for us; we felt there was a space in our mix of 400-plus brands for something that could present a unique take on wardrobe classics and also present regular capsules of more trend- and seasonal-driven pieces throughout the year. We like to think we have an unparalleled view of the male wardrobe, garnering the combined knowledge of our buyers and editors, and Mr P. is ultimately the result of that: smart details, easy pieces and enduring style."

Mr Toby Bateman, Managing Director, MR PORTER

The second limited-edition Mr P. capsule will launch in February, followed by a third in April. Mr P. will introduce shoes and accessories for AW18.

On 17th October, MR PORTER revealed first images and details about the Mr P. collection via a dedicated Instagram handle (@mrp) and at the following link: www.mrporter.com/mrp.

Follow and visit both in the lead-up to the 7th November launch.

