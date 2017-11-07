Tapad Expands London Team With Key Hire

Experienced Solutions Engineer Davide Rosamilia joins Tapad EMEA Team

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad,theleaderincross-devicemarketingtechnology, has hired Davide Rosamilia to join the London team as Senior Solutions Engineer. Demand for the Tapad Device Graph' has experienced significant growth since the company started licensing its technology in the UK just over a year ago. Davide will be responsible for providing successful customer implementations for all clients licensing Tapad's Device Graph, ensuring continued use and growth in the region. Davide will report to Tapad's VP of EMEA, Tom Rolph.

Davide brings a deep understanding of the local EMEA adtech industry to Tapad, having performed in roles of increasing responsibility across operations, product management, integrating proprietary technologies, and managing supplier relationships. Prior to joining Tapad, Davide led EMEA technical consulting at Xaxis, the digital media platform owned by WPP. During his career at Xaxis, Davide successfully launched Xaxis Audio, the first successful digital audio product within an agency group. Davide's experience also includes Appnexus, where - as a result of his strong understanding of the European programmatic ecosystem - he was the first product specialist within the EMEA region.

"Tapad has a healthy mix of startup agility and large company scale, which makes it a very unique player in the marketplace," says Rosamilia. "I believe Tapad is a company that can bring real innovation and drive growth both in the adtech and martech ecosystems, and I am excited to join the team."

"Davide is well respected in this industry, having previously held key positions for some highly regarded companies in the adtech and martech industries," says Rolph. "We are thrilled he has chosen to join Tapad and look forward to having him on board."

Recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in 2016 by Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Crain's NY Fast 50, Inc. 5000, and TMCnet's 2017 Tech Culture Award, Tapad continues to add exceptional talent to its roster across APAC, EMEA, and the U.S.

About Tapad

Tapad Inc. is a marketing technology company renowned for its breakthrough, unified, cross-device solutions. The company's signature Tapad Device Graph' connects millions of consumers across billions of devices. The world's largest brands and most effective marketers entrust Tapad to provide an accurate, privacy-conscious, and unified approach to connecting with consumers across screens. In 2015, Tapad began licensing the Tapad Device Graph' and swiftly became the established gold-standard throughout the ad tech ecosystem. Tapad is based in New York and has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Oslo, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Tapad's numerous awards include: Forbes' Most Promising Companies, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Crain's Fast 50, TMCnet Tech Culture Award, and Global Startup Award's "Startup Founder of the Year". In 2016, Tapad was acquired by the Telenor Group, one of the world's largest mobile operators with 214 million subscribers in 13 countries.

Media Contact

Natalie Vegel

Associate Director of PR, Tapad

Natalie.Vegel@Tapad.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140115/NY45432LOGO