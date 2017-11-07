Modestep Performs Thrilling Gig Suspended From Icy Peak at 6,500 feet

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jägermeister reveals Ice Cold Gig 2017

Modestep have performed the world's most epic gig, on a space net suspended from a freezing New Zealand peak over an icy ravine. The sixth annual Jägermeister Ice Cold Gig stars Josh Friend and Pat Lundy of Modestep, who took their performance to new, dizzying heights, in sub-zero temperatures.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597731/Modestep.jpg )



The daunting gig location, Cecil Peak in Queenstown, is 6,500 feet above sea level and accessible only by helicopter. Known for their unique electronic rock and dubstep sound, Modestep's Ice Cold Gig set list included new single, Higher .

First developed for the extreme sport of base-jumping, the space net was handmade in Utah especially for Jägermeister and took 210 hours to create. Rigged from the cliff edge, the space net created a unique, suspended platform on which Modestep performed. To reach their unusual stage, Josh and Pat had to zip-line over a sheer drop.

Following the gig, Josh Friend of Modestep said, "When Jägermeister approached us for the Ice Cold Gig, we knew it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We like to challenge ourselves in new ways so we were immediately hyped to get involved. We knew that our new single Higher, would be a perfect track for this daring, elevated gig."

Pat Lundy of Modestep added, "Every second that we spent on the space net was completely surreal. Performing in that location, with a helicopter whirling around and these insane drops beneath us - it was definitely the most epic gig we will ever perform! We've been involved with Jägermeister for years, so collaborating on this experience has been unbelievable. We hope people enjoy our Ice Cold Gig and feel inspired to push their own boundaries."

Jägermeister, the iconic German herbal spirit renowned for pushing the limits in the music world, has partnered with Modestep since 2011 through its JägerMusic programme which supports emerging and established artists. Tom Carson, Music Manager at Jägermeister UK approached the energetic London duo knowing they would be the perfect choice for the challenge.

Tom Carson said, "The gig is our annual embodiment of the bold, adventurous, spirit of Jägermeister, inspired by the perfect chilled shot serve of -18°C. It's a big challenge for a band to perform in the freezing cold, never mind whilst suspended at 6,500 feet. Modestep blew us all away with an energetic and fearless performance - luckily they didn't call us out on the lack of a dressing room either!"

The immense challenge of creating this ambitious gig fell to Secret Compass, a professional expedition company whose Brand Projects team travels the globe creating and capturing adventures in the World's wildest places.

In the Ice Cold Gig series, there's no obstacle too big for Jägermeister to overcome. Jägermeister's 2016 Ice Cold Gig saw Matt Tuck from Bullet For My Valentine accomplish an audacious world first: an adrenalin-filled continuous gig on land, sea and air. In 2015, TesseracT performed on top of an immense gigantic igloo, thought to be the world's biggest in Lapland, Finland and in 2014, Jägermeister hosted the world's first gig on an iceberg with UK metal band The Defiled. The Ice Cold Gig series has so far made it into the Guinness Book of World Records twice, and been nominated for three awards.

Ice Cold Gig video: https://youtu.be/SJspGy7Fy8E

Behind The Scenes video: https://youtu.be/iq7cVxVG6I8

Modestep's new single, Higher, is out on November 13th 2017. Pre-save on Spotify: http://monster.cat/2h6uhQg