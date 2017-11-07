Grid Edge Appoints Sean Reel as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Grid Edge Ltd, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the energy costs of commercial buildings, announces the appointment of Sean Reel as Non-Executive Director.

Sean is an early stage investor in Grid Edge and brings a depth of previous boardroom experience with him including roles as Chairman, CEO and Non-Executive Director of public companies, as well as a judge and mentor for Richard Branson's Voom investments. He has also held a range of senior roles in Boots Plc., IPC Media and Haymarket. Sean is an active investor in over fifty companies with a particular interest in early stage companies.

Sean Reel commented:

"I am pleased to join the Board of this high growth business that help clients apply proven artificial Intelligence technologies to significantly reduce the energy and Co2 footprint of their buildings."

Tom Anderson, CEO, Grid Edge said:

"During this time of high growth, we are pleased to be able to benefit from Sean's experience of spearheading major strategic change and transformation in a range of business sectors. His experience is invaluable as Grid Edge continues to play leading role in the UK's £55 Billion smart energy revolution."

About Grid Edge

Grid Edge is a leading player in the Smart Energy sector using proven artificial intelligence technologies to reduce the energy costs of commercial buildings. Formed as a spinout company from Aston University, it is an early stage technology company that has developed artificial intelligence (AI) software that empowers commercial energy consumers to intelligently control and optimise their building energy loads. Their innovative AI software deploys predictive machine-learning algorithms and advanced data analytics to reduce energy costs, cut carbon emissions and unlock the revenue-generating potential of the customer's flexible energy assets.

For further information please visit http://www.gridedge.co.uk/