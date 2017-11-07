SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announced that its client communications and reporting solution, SimCorp Coric, has won in the Best Buy-Side Client Reporting Platform and Best Product Implementation at a Buy-Side Firm categories, at the 11th annual Buy-Side Technology Awards.



Selected by a panel of nine industry judges, SimCorp Coric picked up the award for Best Buy-Side Client Reporting Platform amidst tough competition from its peers. The award recognizes SimCorp Coric for delivering simple and efficient management of the end-to-end client reporting processes, including full automation, report customization, data management and digital distribution channels. The win is testament to the continual investment and a wave of recent digital enhancements across the SimCorp Coric Client Communications solution.



The award for Best Implementation at a Buy-Side Firm was awarded to SimCorp Coric for its work with Marathon Asset Management. Completed in 2017, the implementation was a replacement of a legacy platform and ran in parallel with Marathon's firm-wide rebranding exercise, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the business. The deployment of SimCorp Coric in combination with Marathon's new brand has since enabled the firm to efficiently deliver high-quality, aesthetically improved investment reports to clients, which have been positively received.



Stuart Keeler, Managing Director, SimCorp Coric: "We are delighted to receive this esteemed recognition, not only for our services but also for the benefits the buy-side is seeing in practice. In an age where transparency and governance are paramount, we believe open and innovative client reporting is crucial for empowering our clients with the tools they need, and to satisfy investors with the detailed disclosure they seek."



Victor Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Waters and Waters Technology: "The awards recognize the leading technologies and vendors in their area of expertise. With input and experience from our nine industry judges, this year's awards recipients have been chosen for their exceptional commitment to their buy-side clients by delivering cutting-edge technology. SimCorp is a good example of the outstanding quality of entries we received this year, winning two individual categories for its SimCorp Dimension platform and a further two categories for its client reporting offering, SimCorp Coric. It's a remarkable achievement that underlines the firm's versatility to the buy side."



Used by over 60 buy-side clients globally, SimCorp Coric enables the efficient and intuitive management of the client reporting and communications process from data gathering, report generation and workflow through to distribution. Equipped with SimCorp Coric's digital tools, including the portal, interactive factsheets and an enhanced self-service functionality, investors are empowered to interact with real-time content and build custom reports in alignment with their individual needs.



The awards were announced at the 11th annual Buy Side Technology ceremony in London on 3 November 2017.



About SimCorp Coric SimCorp Coric is a best-in-class enterprise client communications and reporting solution for private wealth and institutional asset management firms to automate their end-to-end reporting processes and enhance client service. The solution integrates with virtually any investment management solution, drawing data from any source into a consistent and transparent form across all client communications. SimCorp Coric is fully owned by SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions for the global financial services industry, listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen. For more information, please visit www.simcorpcoric.com