SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announced that its investment management solution, SimCorp Dimension, has won in the Best Buy-Side IBOR (Investment Book of Record) Platform and Best Portfolio Accounting Platform categories, at the 11th annual Buy-Side Technology Awards.



A panel of nine industry judges selected SimCorp for the prestigious award for Buy-Side IBOR Platform. This is the 4th consecutive year that SimCorp has won this award, since the category was first introduced in 2014. SimCorp's IBOR forms the backbone of SimCorp Dimension, providing over 180 clients worldwide with a single source of irrefutable, real-time data, crucial to the support of front-to-back investment management processes.



The award for Best Buy-Side Portfolio Accounting Platform is a nod to SimCorp's established heritage, originating in accounting and related back office functionality, before being built out to also cover middle and front office in one tightly integrated, modular solution. SimCorp Dimension's back office functionality is one of the most highly-automated in the industry, offering multiple accounting and tax frameworks to support global businesses. Continual development is key to SimCorp's success. Last year alone, $60 million was spent in R&D to provide clients with up-to-date, best-in-class solutions and services.



Klaus Holse, CEO, SimCorp: "We are honored to receive both awards, and to be consistently recognized for our commitment to the global investment management industry. When we look at the market pressures our clients and their peers are facing, not only from regulation and increasing data volumes but also from the rapid growth of multi-asset strategies, it is becoming clearer that an integrated solution with an IBOR at the core, provides a more streamlined, automated and efficient operational setup."



Victor Anderson, Editor-in-Chief, Waters and Waters Technology: "The awards recognize the leading technologies and vendors in their area of expertise. With input and experience from our nine industry judges, this year's awards recipients have been chosen for their exceptional commitment to their buy-side clients by delivering cutting-edge technology. SimCorp is a good example of the outstanding quality of entries we received this year, winning two individual categories for its SimCorp Dimension platform and a further two categories for its client reporting offering, SimCorp Coric. It's a remarkable achievement that underlines the firm's versatility to the buy side."



The awards were announced at the 11th annual Buy Side Technology ceremony in London on 3 November 2017.



