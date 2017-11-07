The share capital of IR Basis A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 8 November 2017 in the ISIN below.



IR Basis A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060642056 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: IR Basis A/S ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 45,119 shares (DKK 45,119,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,755 shares (DKK 1,755,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 46,874 shares (DKK 46,874,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 22,764 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRABAS ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131549 -----------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



