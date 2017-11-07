

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Crédit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA), announced that its subsidiary CA Indosuez Wealth (Europe) has signed an agreement with GBH S.p.A., Exor S.A., Eurazeo S.A., Swilux S.A., and Torreal S.A., the main shareholders of Banca Leonardo, to acquire 67.67% of Banca Leonardo, a wealth manager in Italy. The Group said the deal is fully in line with Crédit Agricole Group's Medium-Term Plan, Strategic Ambition 2020.



CA Indosuez Wealth (Europe) will offer the other shareholders of Banca Leonardo to purchase their shares at the same price and conditions, so that CA Indosuez Wealth (Europe) may ultimately own up to 100% of Banca Leonardo.



