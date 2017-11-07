

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its third-quarter loss from continuing operations widened to $120 million from the prior year's $30 million, with a decrease in APM Terminals of $398 million countered by an increase in Maersk Line of $336 million.



The result from discontinued operations was a loss of $1.4 billion, compared to profit of $468 million last year, the latest-quarter was negatively impacted by an accounting impairment of $1.75 billion in Maersk Drilling.



Loss attributable to the company was $1.555 billion or $75 per share, compared to profit $429 million or $21 per share in the prior year.



Underlying profit from continuing operations of $248 million, compared to a loss of $42 million last year, with an improvement of $290 million in Transport & Logistics and a decline of $15 million in Energy.



The underlying profit was positively impacted by the increased freight rates in Maersk Line compared to the prior year 2016, however with a 2.5% decrease in volumes and increasing unit cost due to the cyber-attack and 26% higher bunker price. The lower result in Energy compared to the same quarter last year was related to Maersk Supply Service.



Revenue for the third-quarter increased year-over-year by $973 million to $8.0 billion with a $771 million or 14% increase in Maersk Line mainly due to higher freight rates.



A.P. Moller - Maersk now expects a positive underlying profit (loss of $546 million), previously above 2016. Gross capital expenditure for 2017 is now expected to be around $4.5 billion, compared to $3.1 billion reported last year. Both adjusted for the discontinued operations of Maersk Oil, Maersk Tankers and Maersk Drilling.



