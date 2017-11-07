60% of patients enrolled for US clinical study by end of October



BioPorto is currently conducting a clinical study to get The NGAL Test for diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) approved in the USA.



Since commencement of the clinical study in April 2017, BioPorto has enrolled more than 60% of the 530 patients that will make up the total number of patients in the study and generate the data for BioPorto's US registration application for The NGAL Test.



BioPorto is on schedule for establishing the data for its US registration application for The NGAL Test.



BioPorto expects to conclude the enrolment of patients late-2017 or early- 2018, and submit its registration application to the FDA in Q1 2018.



Momentum in revenue growth sustained in third quarter 2017



The strong sales momentum, which BioPorto exhibited in the first half of 2017, continued into the third quarter of the financial year where total revenue was DKK 6.0 million - an increase of 30 % compared to same quarter last year. This brought total revenue for the first nine months of 2017 to DKK 18.3 million corresponding to a year-over-year growth rate of 27%.



As previously indicated this year, the primary drivers of growth in the third quarter were a strong performance in sales of The NGAL Test, which doubled to DKK 0.9 million, and a solid sales performance in antibodies leading to an increase in revenue from DKK 2.1 million last year to DKK 3.3 million this year.



Year-to-date, sales of The NGAL Test has increased from DKK 2.3 million to DKK 4.2 million, a very solid growth of 84%, largely attributable to the introduction of Research Use Only sales in the US causing revenue to increase by 388% year-over-year in the period. Revenue from The NGAL Test in the EU and the rest of the world has also been performing well with a growth rate of 33% in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.



BioPorto's operating loss before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2017 was DKK 28.3 million compared to a loss of DKK 20.3 million last year in the same period. The increase in the loss is primarily related to higher spending on the US clinical study and increased spending on the US subsidiary.



Successful private placement with proceeds of DKK 41.7 million to prepare for US roll-out



To support the ongoing uptrend in sales, prepare for a commercial US roll-out after FDA approval and strengthen the company's overall liquidity, BioPorto initiated a private placement cash issue on October 27, 2017. In an oversubscribed offering, 13,015,625 new shares corresponding to 9.13 % of the registered shares prior to the implementation of the issue were offered at a price of DKK 3.20 per share to a limited number of selected investors. The private placement yielded gross proceeds of DKK 41.7 million which has been added to BioPorto's cash position.



Sales and EBIT guidance for 2017 maintained



Revenue in 2017 is expected to be in the range DKK 26-28 million, equivalent to a growth rate of 25-35%.



EBIT forecast for the financial year 2017 is maintained at a loss between DKK 28 - 35 million.



Peter M. Eriksen, CEO comments: "With yet another quarter of high growth, BioPorto continues along the strong execution path we set out on earlier this year. US sales of The NGAL Test in the first nine months of 2017 has almost quadrupled compared to last year and ROW sales are up 33 %. And our antibody-business also continues to exhibit strong momentum with a hike of 31% from last year to this year. Meanwhile, we have enrolled more than 60% of the patients for our clinical study in the US, which means that we are on-track for handing in our FDA-application for The NGAL Test next year. With an oversubscribed private placement of shares in October this year and net proceeds of DKK 41.0 million, BioPorto is in excellent shape to prepare and execute an optimal commercial US roll-out of The NGAL Test once FDA approval has been obtained."



