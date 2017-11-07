Sectra Launches Vendor-neutral Integration for Machine Learning Applications -- Speeds up Access to New Technology in Healthcare

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) is launching vendor-neutral access to machine learning in its enterprise imaging platform. Sectra customers will be able to utilize Sectra's own machine learning applications as well as virtually any application, regardless of vendor. This will give healthcare providers a unified entry point to a best-of-breed portfolio. It will also give healthcare providers freedom of choice as well as the opportunity to speed up access to new innovations. Sectra will showcase examples of in-house and external machine learningapplications available through the platform during the global radiology show, RSNA, in Chicago.

"There are many modern machine learning algorithms that could bring great benefits to diagnostic work, but very few solutions have yet reached clinical routine," says Fredrik Häll, VP Product Management at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions. "A main limitation has been the lack of an effective multi-vendor ecosystem for radiologists to use through a single, unified workplace. The Sectra platform is the missing piece, a solid vendor-neutral foundation."

Sectra has a long tradition of providing open platforms with which researchers and specialized vendors can easily integrate. The strategy is the same in the machine learning area. Sectra's own efforts within machine learning mainly focus on applications for increasing the productivity of radiologists and pathologists. By automating relatively simple but tedious tasks, considerable time can be redirected to tasks where the human specialist is truly indispensable.

About Sectra's achievements in AI and machine learning

Sectra is strongly engaged in the development of state-of-the-art machine learning solutions, both in-house and in collaborative settings. An initiative of particular interest in terms of platform development is the Analytic Imaging Diagnostics Arena, a national Swedish platform for innovation in AI for diagnostics, where Sectra is responsible for the technical infrastructure.

Experience the solutions at RSNA 2017

Meet Sectra at RSNA in booth #6113 where machine learning applications, such as a solution for pulmonary nodule reporting as well as workflow and display protocol automation will be showcased. Read more and book a meeting with Sectra at RSNA.

