

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERIC) announced changes to its executive team. The company's board of directors has appointed Fredrik Jejdling as Executive Vice President of Ericsson, effective November 7, 2017. This appointment is made in addition to his current role as Head of Business Area Networks and member of the Ericsson Executive Team.



Jan Frykhammar, Executive Vice President and advisor to the CEO, will leave his role as Executive Vice President and the Ericsson Executive Team, effective November 7, 2017.



In addition, Magnus Mandersson, Executive Vice President and advisor to the CEO, will also leave his role as Executive Vice President and the Ericsson Executive Team, effective November 7, 2017.



Both Frykhammar and Mandersson are leaving Ericsson to pursue other opportunities.



Frykhammar has had a long and distinguished career in the company. Starting in 1991, he has held a number of leadership positions in the company and has been part of the Ericsson Executive Team since 2008 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2009.



Frykhammar temporarily held the position as President and CEO for the period from July 25, 2016 to January 15, 2017 during the search for a new President and CEO, after which he took on the role as Advisor to the CEO, focusing on corporate governance and efficiency.



Mandersson joined Ericsson in 2004 and has since held several senior positions within the company, including Head of Ericsson's Business Unit Global Services, Head of Ericsson's business in Northern Europe, and Senior Vice President for Business Unit CDMA Mobile Systems.



In his role as Advisor to the CEO, Mandersson has supported President and CEO Börje Ekholm, focusing on customer relationships.



