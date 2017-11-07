07.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Erste Group raised to BUY, TP EUR 40.0 - Same outlook, different year 3Q ahead of our and consensus estimates on low risk costs; core earnings in lineSimilar to last year market seems disappointed with the undemanding guidance for next year; this could provide an entry opportunity (similar to last year)Obvious turn around in Czech rates to support NIMChance for lower corporate income tax in Austria with the new governmentManagement committed on rising pay-out ratio above 13% target CET1We only fine-tune our estimates,...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...