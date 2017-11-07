

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second-quarter increased to 458.27 billion yen or 152.87 yen per share from 393.71 billion yen or 128.54 yen per share in the prior year.



Operating income was 522.25 billion yen up from 474.64 billion yen last year.



Total net revenues for the quarter grew to 7.14 trillion yen from 6.48 trillion yen in the previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company revised its consolidated vehicle sales forecast from 8.9 million units to 8.95 million units, in consideration of the latest sales trends worldwide.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, the company now projects consolidated net revenue of 28.5 trillion yen, operating income of 2 trillion yen, and net income of 1.95 trillion yen. Previously, the company expected annual consolidated net revenue of 28.5 trillion yen, operating income of 1.85 trillion yen, and net income of 1.75 trillion yen.



The company's Board of Directors resolved to pay 100 yen per share as the interim dividend on common shares, and have also resolved to buy back up to 250 billion yen, or 45 million shares, of the company's common stock.



