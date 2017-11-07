

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Tuesday after the major U.S. averages hit fresh record closing highs overnight, boosted by rallying oil prices and corporate dealmaking news.



Higher commodity prices, including the overnight surge in crude oil prices after a purge of royal family's political rivals in Saudi Arabia helped investors shrug off U.S. President Donald Trump's fiery rhetoric on North Korea and uncertainties related to proposed U.S. tax reform.



Chinese shares hit a two-year high, with banking and energy firms leading the surge on optimism over global growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 25.40 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 3,413.57 while the CSI300 index climbed 0.83 percent to 4,054.25, its highest level since August 2015. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.32 percent at 28,974 in late trade.



Japanese shares rose for a fourth straight session to end at their highest level in more than 25 years, with a weaker yen and optimism over corporate earnings buoying investor sentiment. The Nikkei average climbed 389.25 points or 1.73 percent to 22,937.60, its highest level since Jan. 9, 1992. The broader Topix index closed 1.15 percent higher at 1,813.29.



Inpex Corp jumped 3.7 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration soared 6 percent amid the rally in oil and other commodities. Mitsubishi Estate rallied 3.9 percent after the realty firm raised its net profit outlook.



Australian shares rallied sharply to finish near 10-year high, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge after Brent crude and iron ore prices surged overnight.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose as much as 60.50 points or 1.02 percent to 6,014.30, marking its biggest intra-day gain in more than a month. The broader All Ordinaries index also gained 1 percent to end at 6,087.40.



Oil majors Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Beach Energy climbed 3-6 percent while miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group jumped 2-5 percent. Gold miners Northern Star, Newcrest and Evolution Mining rose 1-2 percent.



Investors largely shrugged off disappointing consumer confidence and construction data as well as the Reserve Bank's widely expected decision to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent.



Seoul stocks closed a tad lower as the leaders of South Korea and the United States began their talks on the North Korean nuclear and missile issues and the course of the bilateral trade deal. The benchmark Kospi dropped 3.97 points or 0.16 percent to 2,545.44, dragged down by automakers.



New Zealand shares fell slightly as investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as A2 Milk and Synlait Milk. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index slid 3.96 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 8,049.67.



Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent while India's Sensex was down half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX