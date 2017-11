BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation slowed in October after accelerating in September, Statistics Austria showed Tuesday.



Wholesale price inflation eased to 4.3 percent in October from a 5-month high of 5.2 percent in September.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices climbed 0.4 percent, but much slower than the 1.2 percent increase seen in September.



