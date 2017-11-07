Riksgälden: Surplus for Swedish central government in October

Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 6.7 billion in October. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 5.8 billion. The difference is explained by higher tax income.

Tax income was approximately SEK 12 billion higher than calculated, mainly due to higher supplementary tax payments.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was in line with the October forecast.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.5 billion lower than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of October 2017, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 73.2 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,296 billion at the end October.

The outcome for November will be published on 7 December at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Lina Majtorp, Analyst, +46 (0)8 613 46 76

Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Oct. Forecast Oct. Deviation Oct. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -6 680 5 789 -12 470 -12 470 -73 239 Primary borrowing requirement excl. net lending3 -1 733 10 271 -12 004 -12 004 -66 350 Net lending to agencies etc. -2 327 -2 370 43 43 -15 577 Interest payments on central government debt -2 621 -2 112 -509 -509 8 688 - Interest on loans in SEK -2 206 -1 752 -454 -454 10 724 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -57 -84 27 27 -319 - Realised currency gains and losses -357 -276 -81 -81 -1 717 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (October 2017). 3 Net of the state's primary income and expenditure excluding net lending to agencies.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:

https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Sweden's Central Government Debt October 2017 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2147493/823593.pdf)



