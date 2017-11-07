

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in September, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 6.0 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in August. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 5.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.4 percent in September from 4.7 percent in the preceding month.



Sales of non-food products surged 12.5 percent annually in September and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 2.7 percent



