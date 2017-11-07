Globoforce, a leading provider of social recognition and performance solutions, was named the winner of a GOLD Stevie Award in the Company of the Year category in The 14th Annual International Business Awards.

Globoforce was recognized for its continued commitment to building workplaces where employees feel appreciated and inspired to do their best work. In addition to leading the social recognition market, Globoforce launched a continuous performance improvement solution, Globoforce Conversations this year. The solution aligns, connects, and develops people and teams with more frequent communication around priorities and feedback to improve employee and business performance.

"At Globoforce, our aim is to continue to serve as the catalyst for creating a more inclusive and human workplace one that values individuals as key components to the growth and success of an organization," said Eric Mosley, CEO of Globoforce. "When HR leaders embrace a growth mindset for their people, organizations are able to attract and retain top talent and create work cultures where employees thrive."

Globoforce was selected out of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to sharing many of these stories with people around the world over the coming months, through the Stevie Awards blog and social media channels, with the hope to inspire others to high achievement."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Globoforce

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, Globoforce helps make work more human for millions of people and organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based social recognition and continuous performance improvement solutions helps build award-winning cultures where employees feel more appreciated and socially connected at work driving a sense of belonging and inspiring the entire organization to reach its full potential and achieve business success. Founded in 1999, the company is headquartered in Framingham, Mass., and Dublin, Ireland.

