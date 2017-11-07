RIMES Technologies, the leading managed data services and regtech solutions provider, has once again been named 'Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side' at the annual WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards in London. This is the eleventh consecutive year RIMES has won in its core product category; one of few service providers to have had such a successful run at the awards.

By winning this category, RIMES has been recognized once more for its sector-leading technology and expertise with its comprehensive suite of fully-managed services which help firms to manage business change and become more responsive to client needs. RIMES can source and manage all the data required to perform many diverse functions in performance, risk, compliance and portfolio management.

Alessandro Ferrari, EVP Global Marketing at RIMES, commented: "Over recent years the buy-side has faced a rapidly changing data ecosystem where costs have increased, data quality has worsened and the regulatory burden become more complex. At RIMES, we've worked hard to help mitigate these challenges; providing innovative managed services that improve quality whilst reducing cost, complexity and compliance hurdles, resulting in more agile operations. That we've now won our category for eleven years straight stands testament to the strength of our approach and our drive to continually improve our services."

Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters and WatersTechnology, commented: "We'd like to congratulate RIMES on its well-deserved win. The company continues to show leadership in the fast-changing field of buy-side data management and regulatory compliance. That it has managed to extend its winning streak for another year -11 years in total- is to be applauded, and underlines its continued commitment to supporting buy-side firms."

This latest award is the third to be won by RIMES in 2017. In February, RIMES was awarded 'Best Data Management Solution' at The Fund Technology and WSL Awards; in May, RIMES won 'Best Cutting-Edge Solution' at the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards with RegFocussm MAR, designed to help compliance officers meet the challenges associated with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

About RIMES

RIMES is a buy-side specialist that truly understands the data management and compliance challenges faced by its clients. It serves over 300 asset managers, owners and servicers in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.

