Schneider Electric's HyperPod' Rack Ready System Addresses the Need for Flexibility and Speed in IT Deployment

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Fast scale meets the needs of colocation and enterprise data centres

- Preinstalled power, cooling and cabling for pod scale IT deployments

- Flexible configuration supports all rack types

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced HyperPod', a rack ready system designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks. With HyperPod, Schneider Electric is addressing the demand for greater compute capacity and flexible data centre architectures in today's fast paced digital world.

Part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure' for Data Center architecture, HyperPod's innovative design supports all of today's rack types. Its pod style architecture, with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment, enables racks of IT equipment to roll into place, similar to a docking station, without the complexity and time associated with traditional IT deployments.

"Our customers wanted a streamlined and more cost-efficient way to deploy IT, one that keeps up with the pace of business, and we listened," said Steven Carlini, Senior Director, Innovation, Schneider Electric. "With deployment times up to 21 percent faster, HyperPod delivers 15 to 20 percent savings in time and costs over traditional approaches."

In support of HyperPod, Schneider Electric is offering a free online rule-based designer that makes it easy for clients and partners to quickly build and customize their pod with a variety of options, reducing overall costs, decreasing time to market and enabling partners to increase their value to customers. Options include: containment only, mini and large cantilevers, cable trays, distribution cabinets, multiple roof options, windows, blanking panels, doors, lighting kits and power raceways. HyperPod can be deployed as a single pod or in extended pod configurations. Additionally, on-site assembly training and services are also available.

EcoStruxure for Data Centers is part of Schneider Electric EcoStruxure, an open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture delivering enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages technologies in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level including Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in 450,000+ installations, with the support of 9,000 system integrators, connecting over 1 billion devices.

For more information on Schneider Electric's HyperPod solution, please contact your local Schneider Electric representative or visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

www.schneider-electric.com

Discover EcoStruxure

Discover Life is On

Related resources:

HyperPod Video

White paper: Analysis of How Data Center Pod Frames Reduce Cost and Accelerate IT Rack Deployments

White paper: Specifying Data Center IT Pod Architectures

Hashtags: datacentre hyperscale pod serverrack EcoStruxure

Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

Instagram

Schneider Electric Blog

Media Contact

Spa Communications for Schneider Electric

Damien Wells

Tel: +44-1892-511413

dwells@spacomms.com

