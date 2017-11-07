MyMeds&Me Appoints Experienced Healthtech and Pharma Entrepreneur as a Non-Executive Director

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Appointment of Tim Davis will help the company enhance its Reportum/sup> service and drive its commercial growth

MyMeds&Me, the leading SaaS provider of adverse event and product quality complaint solutions, has appointed experienced healthtech and pharma entrepreneur Tim Davis as a non-executive director. His appointment will help the company enhance its Reprotum/sup> service and drive its commercial growth.

Tim is currently VP for the newly formed Digital Patient Group at ERT, having joined that company through its acquisition of Exco Intouch in December 2016, where he was Co-Founder and CEO pioneering the area of patient engagement for over 15 years.

"I have had the privilege to know Tim for nearly 20 years and to watch him amass the skills to be successful in a number of challenging environments," said Steve Powell, Chairman. "I am delighted that he has agreed to join our Board."

Mr Davis noted that Reportum/sup>, an intelligent, intuitive, web-based and mobile solution that enables the standardised capture of adverse event and quality data at source, is well positioned to catalyse change in the Pharmacovigilance market.

Reortum/sup> is benefiting from the increased application of automation tools across Pharma, coupled with the requirement to capture consistent and high quality data proactively across clinical development and post-approval. "I am excited to join MyMeds&Me at this pivotal time in their expansion," said Tim Davis. "I look forward to working alongside a very talented team."

