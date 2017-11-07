Senior Met Police Detectives Launch Fraud Investigation Service, As System Buckles

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Requite Solutions, the Fraud Investigation and Prevention specialists, announce today its official launch in a bid to address, unreported frauds and a growing market of victims whose cases are not investigated by the Police.

Founded by two senior Metropolitan Police Detectives, James Mills and Suzanne Raftery formerly of theSerious and Organised Crime Command, are fresh from breaking some of the most complex cases ranging from High Net Worth (HNW) family office fraud where millions of pounds were recovered to the apprehension of a serial fraudster facilitating a multi-million house sale fraud. Their expertise covers all aspects of consumer and HNW fraud, money laundering, mandate fraud, cybercrime, and corporate training and prevention.

According to the City of London Police, 85% of fraud remains unreported. There is an apathy with victims of fraud, both individual and corporate, ranging from acceptance to embarrassment, from reputational concerns to a complete lack of faith in the system. In 2017, it is estimated that Action Fraud disseminated less than 10% of the cases reported to the Police for investigation. Officers are so overwhelmed and under resourced, they only investigate a fraction of those cases. Increasingly, banks, regulators (FCA) and even the Ombudsman are taking a tougher line where blame is levelled at the victim to avoid compensation.

Requite Solutions has been set up to deliver a bespoke service to victims of fraud providing an immediate assessment of how it can assist, freeze assets, recover funds, and capture critical evidence relevant to securing prosecutions. It also specialises in the High Net Worth demographic which is critically underserviced. Complex cases are often too time consuming for the Police and the judicial process is enormously costly. Criminal convictions are rare and the confiscation order system is protracted and often ineffective. Assetrecovery is therefore gaining enormous commercial traction in the market place as a solution to these inefficiencies.

James Mills, Managing Director, Requite Solutions said, "The market is in desperate need of a service that provides a fast, agile response to the unique requirements of fraud victims. We will immediately act to secure evidence that mayidentifyperpetrators and build a strong case of evidence against them whilst mitigating further risks. Our financial and fraud expertise enables us to understand the mind-set of a fraudster, and our clients have a greater chance of retrieving their funds often at a fraction of solicitor costs".

Suzanne Raftery, Head of Investigations, said, "A substantial number of SMEs are victims of fraud and suffer data breaches sometimes several times a year.SMEs are often frustrated at the lack of assistance when reporting these crimes. We have the expertise to help them strengthen their resistance to fraud and cybercrimes. Simply tightening basic security procedures and improving cybercrime awareness for staff is a cost effective and essential tool for companies of all sizes".

