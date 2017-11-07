ActiveOps Appoints Chief Technology Officer

READING, England, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ActiveOps, leaders in cloud-based back office workforce optimization solutions, announces the appointment of Kevin Evans as Chief Technology Officer. The creation of the CTO role underlines the continued growth of ActiveOps and Workware' as an innovative and increasingly comprehensive back office workforce optimization solution.

"Kevin brings extensive knowledge and experience of artificial intelligence, SaaS software development, information security and management together with proven business acumen to this newly created role within ActiveOps." commented Richard Jeffery, CEO of ActiveOps.

"The appointment of a CTO is a yet another milestone in the evolution of Workware, following the recent introduction of a mobile application and support for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Responsible for our international development, customer and application support teams, Kevin will be working closely with customers and partners to accelerate our plans to incorporate artificial intelligence within Workware, thereby ensuring ActiveOps stays in the forefront of the digital transformation of back offices."

Kevin holds a BSc (Hons) (First Class) in Technology Management and is currently studying for a PhD in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Information Security at the University of Bradford. Kevin joins ActiveOps from Sun Branding Systems where he held the position of Chief Information Officer. Previously, Kevin held senior roles at Access Intelligence Plc, Vital Technology Group and Wingas UK.

About ActiveOps

Manage Differently

Since 2005, ActiveOps has been committed to helping organisations improve their operational efficiency by helping managers and teams deliver their best possible performance. ActiveOps provide cloud based software and services to meet the increasing market demand for back office workforce optimization.

Workware', our cloud based SaaS software, is purpose built for the back-office to quantify work and time, measure productivity by efficiently measuring both human and robotic resources in real-time. It enables capacity to be optimized, reducing costs and improving service delivery across diverse and complex back office operations.

The Active Operations Management (AOM') method enables 'teams of teams' to collaborate and sustain higher productivity through a consistent management framework. Better communication and improved control results in higher staff engagement and reduced stress.

ActiveOps operates across the globe from offices in the UK, Australia, India, South Africa and North America supporting back office operations in financial services, shared service centres, government organizations and Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs).

