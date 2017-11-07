Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size Worth $53.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalaluminum curtain wall marketis expected to reach USD 53.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global aluminum curtain wall market is being driven by the trend toward protecting exterior walls and the upsurge in the construction of commercial buildings, including offices and institutions, in developed and developing economies. The market growth can also be ascribed to the increasing demand for enhanced moisture management properties and energy-efficient solutions.

Furthermore, government regulations pertaining to green buildings remain to be the key driver of the aluminum curtain walls market. For instance, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) aims at improving the energy performance of buildings, while considering indoor and outdoor climate conditions, local requirements, andcost-effectiveness. The directive is pertinent to new and old buildings, which are under the process of renovation. Curtain walls systems decrease HVAC costs and improve building energy efficiency.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly infrastructure, owing to stringent regulations and rising awareness regarding environmental deterioration, is anticipated to favorably impact the market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization, along with rising disposable income in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, and Thailand, is anticipated to spur the construction of residential and commercial buildings. This is expected to positively influence the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The aluminum curtain wall market was valued at USD 25.35 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 7% over the forecast period, owing to considerable rise in construction spending across the globe and increased use of sustainable materials

The unitized segment accounted for a major share in 2016, owing to factors such as enhanced quality control, efficient air & water infiltration performance, and minimal installation time

The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR exceeding 9.0% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the growing demand for high-end entertainment, recreational, and shopping complexes

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth with a CAGR exceeding 10.0% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for retail spaces and growing disposable income in the region

The key players, such as Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A., EFCO Corporation, GUTMANN AG , HansenGroup Ltd., and Kawneer Company, Inc., dominated the market in 2016 and emphasize on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum curtain wall market based on types, applications, and regions:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Stick-built Semi-unitized Unitized

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Commercial Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Eastern Europe Russia Turkey Poland Western Europe UK Germany France Spain Asia Pacific China India Japan Taiwan Thailand Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Vietnam Philippines Australia New Zealand Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



