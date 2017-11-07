Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size Worth $53.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The globalaluminum curtain wall marketis expected to reach USD 53.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global aluminum curtain wall market is being driven by the trend toward protecting exterior walls and the upsurge in the construction of commercial buildings, including offices and institutions, in developed and developing economies. The market growth can also be ascribed to the increasing demand for enhanced moisture management properties and energy-efficient solutions.
(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )
Furthermore, government regulations pertaining to green buildings remain to be the key driver of the aluminum curtain walls market. For instance, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) aims at improving the energy performance of buildings, while considering indoor and outdoor climate conditions, local requirements, andcost-effectiveness. The directive is pertinent to new and old buildings, which are under the process of renovation. Curtain walls systems decrease HVAC costs and improve building energy efficiency.
The increasing demand for eco-friendly infrastructure, owing to stringent regulations and rising awareness regarding environmental deterioration, is anticipated to favorably impact the market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization, along with rising disposable income in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, and Thailand, is anticipated to spur the construction of residential and commercial buildings. This is expected to positively influence the growth of the aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period.
Browse full research report with TOC on "Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Analysis By Type (Stick-built, Semi-unitized, Unitized), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-curtain-wall-market
Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:
- The aluminum curtain wall market was valued at USD 25.35 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 7% over the forecast period, owing to considerable rise in construction spending across the globe and increased use of sustainable materials
- The unitized segment accounted for a major share in 2016, owing to factors such as enhanced quality control, efficient air & water infiltration performance, and minimal installation time
- The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR exceeding 9.0% from 2017 to 2025, owing to the growing demand for high-end entertainment, recreational, and shopping complexes
- The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth with a CAGR exceeding 10.0% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for retail spaces and growing disposable income in the region
- The key players, such as Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A., EFCO Corporation, GUTMANN AG, HansenGroup Ltd., and Kawneer Company, Inc., dominated the market in 2016 and emphasize on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions
Browse related reports by Grand View Research:
- Iron And Steel Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/iron-steel-market
- Luxury Hotels Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/luxury-hotels-market
- Aftercoolers Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aftercoolers-market
- Incinerator Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/incinerator-market
Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum curtain wall market based on types, applications, and regions:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)
- Stick-built
- Semi-unitized
- Unitized
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025)
- Commercial
- Residential
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Poland
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- North America
Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/advanced-materials
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: www.grandviewresearch.com