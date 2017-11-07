Global Leader in Seamless Payment Implements Agile Network Across 88 Locations



PARIS, 2017-11-07 10:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masergy, a leading provider of hybridnetworking, managedsecurity and cloudcommunications solutions, today announced that Ingenico Group, the global leader in seamless payment, has selected the company's award-winning managed SD-WAN Pro to support its global operations.



Ingenico has led the payments industry for nearly 40 years. It is the trusted partner of bank and acquirers as well as retailers and e-merchants worldwide. Its in-store, online and omnichannel payment services help 250,000 merchants expand their business across borders and channels. Ingenico enables banks and acquirers to reduce the complexity of managing payments and differentiate their offer from the competition, notably with the world's largest payment method portfolio.



Masergy's fully managed SD-WAN Pro provides high performance, agile networking for Ingenico's global offices and data centres. Masergy enables Ingenico to reap the benefits of SD-WAN technology while offering flexible connectivity options that meet its evolving business needs and application performance.



"We ran a four-month RFP to equip our global estate of 88 sites with a managed SD-WAN solution. We investigated all major operators and vendors available and decided to partner with Masergy because of the maturity of its SD-WAN service offering, global implementation expertise and personalised technical support," said Jean-Marc Voelckel, CIO, Ingenico Group. "Masergy offers us a unique fully managed solution for our business. With Masergy SD-WAN, we have lowered our total cost of operations."



"SD-WAN can make your network more agile with centralised control and management. A managed SD-WAN solution lets organizations more rapidly deploy new sites, optimize application performance and support bandwidth-hungry applications," said Masergy CTO Tim Naramore. "We are proud that Ingenico chose to partner with us for the deployment of our fully managed solution. It's proof that unlike many of our competitors, Masergy SD-WAN is ready and able to tackle the real, large-scale deployments that global enterprises, such as Ingenico, need."



Masergy's SD-WAN Pro is a fully managed solution featuring:



• Dynamic Path Control



• Adaptive Forward Error Correction



• Automatic IP-VPN Tunnels



• AES 256 Encryption



• Centralized Policy and Configuration Management



• Local Internet Breakout



• WAN Optimization and Acceleration



Masergy owns and operates the largest independent Software Defined Platform in the world, delivering hybrid networking, managed security and cloud communication solutions to global enterprises.



