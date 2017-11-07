Lubrizol: Lubrizol to Participate at SCS Formulate, Coventry

News Release

Lubrizol to Participate at SCS Formulate, Coventry

CLEVELAND, November 14, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its participation at SCS Formulate in Coventry, United Kingdom on November 14-15. Attendees visiting Surfachem stand 330 will have the opportunity to explore the diversity of the Lubrizol Personal Care portfolio.

Lubrizol is featuring the following NEW products in Skin Care and Bath & Shower:

In Skin Care, Pemulen EZ-4U polymeric emulsifier, an easy-to-disperse, robust and highly efficient solution for providing emulsion stability in skin and sun care products.

In Bath & Shower, Carbopol SMART polymers, which enables the formulation of high performance cleansing products by providing brilliant aesthetics and enhanced mildness, along with exceptional ingredient compatibility and unprecedented manufacturing flexibility.

The Lubrizol team has also developed concepts to showcase the unique properties of Lubrizol products and spotting consumer trends.

WOW MOM is a beauty survival kit, targeting busy mothers that choose to be both 100% mother and 100% woman, offering active mothers an opportunity to indulge and care for their skin, and to have that special moment for themselves every day.

Bubbly Break offers a unique combination of texture, feel and format. This set of solutions is designed to awaken the senses. Customers will be soothed by Lubrizol's ultra-mild cream, refreshed by the icy texture of the micellar gel or pampered by the company's silky body wash.

About Lubrizol Personal and Home Care

We develop, manufacture and market a broad range of specialty chemicals for skin care, hair care, bath and shower, dish care, surface care and fabric care. Our innovative ingredients and additives modify physical properties, enhance functional performance and deliver aesthetic benefits to drive key consumer product claims. Furthermore, with Active Organics' botanical extracts and Lipotec's peptide-based active cosmetic ingredients, we have strategically expanded our product portfolio and continue to build upon our current capabilities, formulations expertise and global manufacturing footprint to take innovation to the next level. We partner closely with our customers to create winning brands - through our commitment to market intimacy, knowledgeable people, technical expertise and essential, market-driving solutions. Our primary focus is on the needs and demands of our customers and consumers on a global basis. We are persistently committed to innovation that directly addresses the market trends and to providing you with powerful, proven solutions so you can Formulate With Confidence.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Rehker

Tel: +1 216 447-5158

Website: www.Lubrizol.com

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

