Meeting in Bonn should create an 'operating manual' for implementing the actions agreed upon at COP21 in Paris in 2015, says the UN.

Almost two years since the landmark COP21 Paris Agreement was reached, the fanfare that has greeted the commencement this week of the COP23 talks in Bonn, Germany, was always going to be muted in comparison.

Nevertheless, the UN's chief official on climate, Patricia Espinosa, has stressed that the following two weeks' worth of climate talks should see nations create an 'operating manual' designed to usher in the implementation of the climate goals agreed in Paris.

At the opening ceremony of the event, Espinosa said that the talks need to be "a launchpad for the next level of ambition on climate change action", adding that the pledges to cut global emissions made so far fall short of even the modest goals set in Paris two years ago.

So far, 169 of the 197 countries that signed up to the Paris Agreement have ...

