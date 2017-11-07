Planet Water Foundation Supports Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico With Emergency Deployment of AquaTower Water Filtration Systems

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / Planet Water Foundation, one of the leading nonprofit organizations focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities, announced plans to deploy 12 AquaTower water filtration systems from Nov. 8-14 in response to the emergency need for clean, safe water in some of the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Mark Steele, Founder and CEO, Planet Water Foundation, said, "The scope of devastation to Puerto Rico's water and power infrastructure has created a humanitarian crisis that requires a unique solution to the immense need for safe drinking water. Our AquaTowers provide point-of-need access to clean water in a matter of hours after delivery, and can operate without electricity; making our systems perfectly suited to aid in response to the desperate need for drinking water while they rebuild."

AquaTowers filter source water by removing bacteria, protozoa, viruses, pathogens and other contaminants without the use of electricity or harmful chemicals. Each AquaTower produces up to 10,000 liters of safe, clean water per day and supports the daily drinking requirements of up to 1,000 people. Planet Water Foundation currently supports nearly one million people with clean water access in 12 countries across the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

Xylem, Inc., a leading global water technology company, is funding 10 AquaTowers in remote areas of Puerto Rico. The company has supported Planet Water Foundation with funding, and employee and supplier volunteer engagements, in more than 250 communities located across the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., which through its family of companies is a global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products, is funding two of the humanitarian relief AquaTower deployments in Puerto Rico. The two AquaTowers are an extension of Watts' growing partnership with Planet Water Foundation that includes the efforts of employee volunteers.

DHL Express is supporting the relief assistance program through the contribution of transportation and logistics to ship the AquaTower systems and supplies to Puerto Rico from the Asia-Pacific region.

To ensure maximum benefit from the 12 AquaTowers, Fundación Banco Popular is providing local support with San Juan-based Rayo de Luna, an initiative of Harimau Conservation that is coordinating local logistics and site identification.

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world's most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems (AquaTowers) and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges. The Company's products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus, Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of solutions. The combined Company's nearly 16,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2016 revenue of $3.8 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all - that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivaled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivaled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.

