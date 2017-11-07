

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) reported Tuesday that its net profit for the first nine months of the year reached 2.41 billion euros, a growth of 18.4% from last year.



The good performance of the company's international networks and renewables businesses offset poor results in Spain, the company noted.



US subsidiary AVANGRID's net profit grew 14% to $494 million.



The company reorganisation in Brazil entails capital gains of 521 million euros. As a consequence, the Brazilian subsidiary has a net positive impact of 508 million euros in the group's earnings.



Ebitda stood at 5.44 billion euros, 5.1% below the same period last year, impacted by lower hydroelectric power production in Spain and lower demand and margins in the UK's liberalized market.



Gross margin rose 0.2% to 9.76 billion euros.



Revenues between January and September grew 3.5 percent from last year to 22.28 billion euros.



The company noted that hydroelectric power production in Spain fell 57.2% from the prior year.



In the first nine months of 2017, Iberdrola carried out investments worth 3.99 billion euros, up by 31.5% from the same period last year.



Further, the company noted that confidence in its structural strength has enabled the Board of Directors, in line with its pledge, to approve a 3.7% rise in the remuneration per share in the second edition of Iberdrola Flexible Dividend scheme to be paid in January 2018



Looking ahead, the company noted that, despite inferior operating performance in the nine months due to weak production mainly in Spain, its core businesses continue to show good performance as the results in networks, contracted generation and renewables reveal.



Iberdrola said it is confident that 2017 net profit will continue delivering growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX