Another successful milestone in the MetaVision project at UHS

iMDsoft, a leading provider of clinical information systems,announced that University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UHS) in the UK has successfully gone live with the MetaVision PDMS in their neonatal ICU. UHS is a major centre for teaching and research that provides specialist services to more than 3 million people. The trust has chosen a clinical EPR solution that combines the MetaVision systems for ICU, HDU, theatres and ward observations, providing one hospital-wide clinical record across the patient journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005784/en/

Photo: Business Wire

Neonatal ICUs present an especially challenging environment, where variations in micro-calculations and dosages can have serious ramifications. MetaVision fully supports the unique workflows of this data-rich environment. The system generates complete electronic medical records, arming healthcare professionals with timely and accurate information. It seamlessly integrates data from bedside devices, including IV pumps, haemodynamic monitors and ECMO. Advanced decision support tools provide notifications at the point of care, increasing adherence to protocols for critical events such as identification for transport and therapeutic cooling.

UHS has chosen the MetaVision PDMS for all of their intensive care units and high dependency units. The system is already in use in the hospital's Surgical HDU, Respiratory HDU, Cardiac Theatres, GICU, CICU and Neurosciences ICU. In addition, iMDsoft's mobile electronic observation system, MetaVision SafeTrack, is being implemented across all general wards.

"iMDsoft were a great support to the UHS team as we got the system up and running, despite some challenges specific to the patients and work on the Neonatal Unit. MetaVision has introduced innovation that has made a real difference on the unit: Nursing and Medical handover, automatic Jaundice Treatment Threshold plotting, discharge planning, medication reminders and more. The workflow of the system is familiar and logical soon no one will want to return to the days of paper," said Charlie Pugh, Clinical Information System Manager, UHS.

"We are pleased to be extending our rollout of MetaVision into UHS's neonatal ICU," said Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President of iMDsoft. "This is an additional step in our ongoing collaboration with the trust to bring innovative solutions that improve patient care and safety."

Come find out how MetaVision can help your trust at Patient First in London, Stand L20.

About iMDsoft

iMDsoft is a leading provider of Clinical Information Systems for acute, critical care and perioperative environments. The company's flagship family of solutions, the MetaVision Suite, was first implemented in 1999. Hospitals and health networks worldwide use MetaVision to improve care quality and enhance financial results. The system promotes compliance with protocols and best practices, streamlines reporting and supports clinical research. iMDsoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, headquartered in Wakefield, MA. To learn more about iMDsoft, visit www.imd-soft.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171107005784/en/

Contacts:

iMDsoft

Talia Rimon, +972-3-7682885

Director of Marketing

Talia.Rimon@imd-soft.com