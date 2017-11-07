Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL), one of the world's leading satellite operators, today announced a multi-year agreement with La Poste Sénégal, the country's public postal service company, to interconnect 200 post offices nationwide.

La Poste Sénégal has chosen high-power Ku-band capacity on the EUTELSAT 7 WestAsatellite to support the country's largest VSAT network. In addition to improving the performance of La Poste Sénégal's Intranet for all employees, the new network will be used to route simple postal and banking services, including money transfers and pension withdrawals.

The agreement with Eutelsat to develop an integrated digital network underscores Senegal's ambition to boost economic growth through strong ICT initiatives that reflect "Sénégal Numérique 2025" which is part of the nationwide "Plan Sénégal Emergent" programme. The World Bank records an acceleration of economic growth in Senegal over the past two years, reaching 6.5%, and making the country one of the top performing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sire Dia, Director General of La Poste Sénégal, said: "Millions of people use our post offices every year to access local services, as well as account-based financial services or IT-based services. Our partnership with Eutelsat reinforces our commitment to providing high quality and efficient services to all our customers."

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial and Development Officer, added: "In using our satellite resources, La Poste Sénégal can cover a wide geographic area with no compromise on quality of service and cost for each site. In leveraging the benefits of EUTELSAT 7 West A our customer can deliver key services for Senegalese citizens, even in the most remote regions."

