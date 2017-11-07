

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Tuesday as gains in the banking sector, a weaker euro and rallying oil prices helped investors shrug off disappointing earning updates from the likes of BMW and MorphoSys.



The benchmark DAX was up 30 points or 0.22 percent at 13,498 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent on Monday.



Banks were broadly higher, with Commerzbank rising 0.8 percent and Deutsche Bank gaining 0.7 percent.



Continental rose half a percent and Osram Licht jumped as much as 3 percent after they unveiled plans to form a new joint venture to produce intelligent lighting solutions for the automotive industry.



Conventional-energy company Uniper edged up 0.2 percent on reporting turnaround results for the first three quarters of 2017.



Automaker BMW lost over 2 percent after posting lower Q3 profit due to higher expenses for research and development.



Biotechnology firm MorphoSys declined 2.9 percent after its Q3 net loss widened from last year.



Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor fell more than 6 percent despite the company raising its full-year forecast.



In economic releases, German industrial output fell 1.6 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to August's 2.6 percent increase, official data showed. Economists forecast production to drop 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX