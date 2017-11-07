Sena unveils highly anticipated Momentum Smart Helmet series and 30K Mesh Intercom Communication System at Eicma 2017

MILAN, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sena Technologies, Inc. the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor activities communication market, will showcase their new range of communication units, helmets and accessories at Eicma Milan in Hall 13 Booth S86. Sena will be showing the Momentum smart helmet series (Including the long awaited INC Helmet) and 30K Mesh Intercom communication system, which have both been revamped since last seen at Eicma in 2015.

30K Mesh Intercom Communication System

Mesh intercom technology is the next generation of motorcycle communication. With one click of a button, seamlessly connect to a virtually unlimited number of riders within a mile range using the 30K's public mode feature. When a rider from the group falls out of range, the rest of the group remains seamlessly connected thanks to the self healing aspect of Sena's mesh technology. In private mode a rider can create a group with up to 16 riders and an endless amount of guests can listen in. The 30K is still Bluetooth 4.1 compatible and able to connect to up to 3 other Sena and non-Sena Bluetooth devices. In addition to the technological advance of mesh technology the 30K includes the same feature set as previous Sena devices allowing riders to take phone calls, listen to music, hear turn-by-turn GPS direction, and much more. The 30K will be available in early Q4 2017 and retails for 329€ single / €579 dual pack.

Momentum Smart Helmet Series

The Momentum smart helmet series is coming and will be on display at AIMExpo. The series consists of 5 Bluetooth integrated smart helmets varying in feature sets, including the long awaited Momentum INC helmet. Sena has engineered each helmet from the ground up and for the first time riders will be able to hear our industry-leading technology the way it was meant to be heard, the ideal integration of Sena's technology creates an unrivaled audio experience. All models are DOT approved and aerodynamically designed from composite fiberglass shell with multi-density EPS for added protection in the case of impact. See our full press kit here for more information on each model in the Momentum Smart helmet series. The helmets will retail for 419€ - 719€ ($399-$699).

Eicma will be open to the public Thursday November 9th from 9:30AM-6PM, Friday November 10th from 9:30 - 10PM, Saturday and Sunday, November 11th and 12th from 9:30AM-6:30PM. Sena will be located at Booth S86. For more information and tickets to the show please visit Eicma's website.

About Sena Technologies, Inc.

Sena Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Bluetooth Innovation for the motorsports, action sports and outdoor sports lifestyles - enabling real-time communication in the thick of the action. Sena offers its products worldwide through its global network of distributors, retailers and OEM partners. For information on Sena Technologies, Inc. and it's full product line please visit www.sena.com or contact marketing.eu@sena.com with any inquiries.

