

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally higher on Tuesday as investors monitored U.S. President Donald Trump's Asian tour and awaited a speech by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi in Frankfurt later in the day for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 3 points or 0.06 percent at 5,510 in late opening deals after losing 0.2 percent the previous day.



Lender Credit Agricole rallied 1.4 percent after it agreed to buy Italy's wealth-management specialist Banca Leonardo SpA for an undisclosed amount.



Eiffage shares rose about 1 percent. The construction firm reiterated its full-year guidance after reporting a 6 percent increase in quarterly sales.



Semiconductor company Riber jumped nearly 8 percent on winning a multi-million euros order in Asia.



Resource management firm Veolia Environnement was little changed after unveiling its earnings results for the nine months ended September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX