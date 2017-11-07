New Logistics of the Future -- Successful Launch of JAC Electric Trucks in Macau

MACAU, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2017 China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition, New Logistics of the Future -- the Launch of JAC Electric Trucks was successfully heldin the JAC exhibition booth at Macau Auto Show. The ceremony had the honor to invite Zhang Xueping, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Chairman of Anhui Provincial Political Consultative Conference; Xu Chongxin, Member of the Standing Committee of Anhui Provincial Political Consultative Conference and Director General of Anhui State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission; Han Xiaojun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and General Manager of China National Machinery Industry International Co.,Ltd.; An Jin, Chairman of JAC; She Cairong, Vice General Manager of JAC and other dignitaries. Also, more that 40 overseas franchises, media representatives and clients were among attendees.

As China continues supporting policies regarding new energy, the development of new energy vehicles is undoubtedly the top priorityfor major vehicle manufacturers. While combining new technological merits of the new energy and traditional advantages of commercial vehicles, JAC provideshighly efficient and energy-conserving solutions along the whole ecological chain. She Cairong, JAC's Vice General Manager, delivered the welcoming remarks and introduced business performance and future vision of JAC. Yu Yang, General Manager of JAC International, launched the new JAC electric trucks through vivid presentation of customized solutions. Based on various demands of mileage, JAC will provide EV and EREV solutions. And based on demands of different carrying capacities, JAC has planned I3, I5 and I7 electric truck platforms, covering both left and right-handed driving patterns with a weights rangingfrom 2.5 to 12 tons. Each platform realizes flexible extension of different weights and wheel bases on the same vehicle frame.

As a conclusion,the unveiling ceremony of the new I5 truck was held with honorable participation of Zhang Xueping, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Chairman of Anhui Provincial Political Consultative Conference; Xu Chongxin, Member of the Standing Committee of Anhui Provincial Political Consultative Conference and Director General of Anhui State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission; Han Xiaojun, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and General Manager of China National Machinery Industry International Co.,Ltd.; An Jin, Chairman of JAC; andShe Cairong, Vice General Manager of JAC.