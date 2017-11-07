Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the

following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 14, 2017 German:

http://www.lpkf.de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/inde

x.htm English:

http://www.lpkf.com/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/i

ndex.htm



