DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: LPKF Laser & Electronics
Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-07 / 10:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the
following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://www.lpkf.de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/finanzberichte/inde
x.htm English:
http://www.lpkf.com/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/i
ndex.htm
2017-11-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625853 2017-11-07
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 07, 2017 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)
