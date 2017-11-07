sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,101 Euro		-0,027
-0,30 %
WKN: 645000 ISIN: DE0006450000 Ticker-Symbol: LPK 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,031
9,067
11:02
9,031
9,067
11:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG9,101-0,30 %