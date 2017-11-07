

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,681,344.12 11.6158



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,037,497.43 15.7952



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 865,655.24 19.172



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,672,360.50 18.2298



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,791,829.10 10.8798



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4525000 USD 49,228,765.86 10.8793



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 42,319,991.97 13.4563



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 309,123.52 14.7202



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,249,255.01 17.4477



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,809,609.97 17.6095



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 210010 GBP 2,483,496.86 11.8256



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 66,119,330.70 18.1647



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 39,422,090.03 20.1133



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 59,280,025.26 18.3529



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,892,500.81 15.454



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,623,223.56 15.6079



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,816,656.92 16.9678



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,434,831.95 19.9282



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,721,831.97 17.639



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 21,200,709.18 11.2173



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,372,369.94 19.6025



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,827,671.99 20.0544



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,102,003.51 20.408



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 06/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,422,164.56 18.2515



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,703,397.80 18.2509



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,998,644.50 13.9991



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,088,951.16 20.2123



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,592,229.58 17.3055



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,773,374.45 11.6977



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,283,682.86 20.1597



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13650000 USD 236,419,461.68 17.3201



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,832,870.76 18.5171



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,381,486.62 5.6978



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 34,809,681.85 19.1262



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,062,532.79 16.3467



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,888,665.07 14.5282



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,480,913.12 18.2829



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 322,924.11 20.1828



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,323,336.77 20.4744



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 780000 USD 15,562,687.58 19.9522



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



