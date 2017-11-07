EDF, World's Largest Electric Utility, Selects Scality To Keep Its Data Safe And Always Available

Company Replaces Legacy Storage System with Software-defined Scality RING Object Storage for Stability, Availability and Reliability, Limitless Scalability and Low TCO

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a pioneer of software-defined, multi-cloud data storage, today announced that EÌlectriciteÌ de France SA (EDF), the largest global supplier of electricity and one of the world's largest public companies, has installed Scality RING object storage as its back-end storage. EDF's IT engineering team is now confident that their data is available-where and when it's needed-and that they can grow their storage capacity without limit or interruption, while supporting multiple use cases across the vast organization.

"Scality RING represents modernization for EDF. It is our first foray into software-defined storage and it helped our small IT team win a top innovation award within the company, validating that a big, conventional organization, can innovate," said Ruggero Gatti, data management engineer at EDF. "We won with Scality because it brought strong, resilient storage for multiple use cases at half the cost of competitive solutions. The most impressive thing about Scality RING is its stability. In the end, it's the category's best software."

EDF analyzed many alternatives when it was time to replace a legacy tape-based storage system, which was plagued by bouts of debilitating day-long downtime. Key decision factors included the need for bulletproof product stability, always-on availability, limitless scalability, and low TCO. The energy-producing giant quickly adopted Scality RING as the optimal solution, beating out EMC Isilon and IBM Spectrum Scale upon rigorous testing.

"Limitless scale-out file and object storage, strong data security and compliance, web-scale system management, and low TCO via flexible software-defined architecture are at the very heart of Scality RING," said Erwan Menard, president and COO at Scality. "These are key to providing very large enterprises, like EDF, with the peace-of-mind that they can easily grow storage capacity without limit or interruption as they support multiple use cases across organizations."

To learn more and download the full case study, visit the EÌlectriciteÌ de France SA customer profile page on the Scality website.

About EDF

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million arein France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Scality

Scality is a pioneering innovator of software-defined, multi-cloud data storage at petabyte scale. Recognized as a leader in distributed file and object storage by Gartner and IDC, Scality assures data control and freedom to manage data across clouds. Our products scale on-demand, non-disruptively, and drive lower cost for today's leading enterprise companies.

Follow us on Twitter @scality. Visit us at www.scality.com.

Press Contact

Jacqueline Velasco

Lumina Communications for Scality

(408) 680-0564

scality@luminapr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595404/scality1740x531__002.jpg