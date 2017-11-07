Shields Launches Marketplace an Innovative Software Tool

New Software Designed to Cut the Cost of Maintaining Networks for Telecom Operators

SANFORD, Florida, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today Shields launched Marketplace an innovative software tool to dramatically cut the cost of maintaining networks for telecom operators.

For years telecom operators have been at the mercy of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's). Telecom operators have had the running of their infrastructure networks partly or fully outsourced to OEM's, giving the OEM's the decisions on how the network should be set up (planning & dimensioning) and maintained (managed services contracts). This gave OEM's a lot of power over pricing of their equipment and gave telecom operators a lack of options in controlling pricing. Marketplace looks to restore the balance in favor of the telecom operators saving them hundreds of millions in the process.

"Marketplace brings the ultimate pricing efficiency to telecom operators in maintaining their networks handing the control of pricing back to the telecom operators and providing the tool needed for increased profitability in this highly competitive market," said Daniel Jones, CEO.

Using our many years' experience working with telecom operators our vision was to create for them an incredibly efficient single sourcing platform providing complete visibility in sourcing assets needed to build and maintain networks.

The ultimate cost efficiency is delivered through researching five core areas in priority:

Local Assets in Country Group Assets Market Availability Repair Options OEM New

Marketplace gives the operator full transparency of the assets available.

Data points on the desired asset(s) include a 3D image, pictures, technical data, weights and dimensions, supply availability and pricing data. This data will provide the most economical solution.

Shields manages redeploying equipment internally which is normally the most cost-effective solution, followed by using spares held in stock by the operator.

It has often been reported to Shields by telecom operators that they have warehouses in many regions, but they are managed independently. Often network operators have the spare(s) they require in their local region or in another group company, but because of a lack of visibility into those regions they take the most expensive option and buy from the OEM regardless of having many of these spares in stock.

Shields can simply facilitate the movement of the spare(s) or fulfil the collecting, testing, shipping (including dealing with transfer pricing) and delivery through Marketplace.

About Shields

Founded on the 16th August 1979, Shields is a privately-owned company dedicated to improving telecom operator networks through the use of innovation, quality, value and unparalleled service. We support telecom operators with their equipment infrastructure needs and technical/on-site services' needs.

