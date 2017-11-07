Mother Dirt Launches In EU/UK At Whole Foods And Content Beauty

A unique expansion strategy shows how a new category, biome-friendly, sits at the intersection of health and beauty

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Dirt, the disruptive personal care brand that created a wave of interest from the 2014 New York Times article "My No-Soap, No-Shampoo, Bacteria-Rich Hygiene Experiment," announced today that its complete biome-friendly product line is now available in the EU & UK online at motherdirt.com and exclusively through the retail locations of Content Beauty & Wellbeing in London and all Whole Foods UK locations.

The core product, the AO+ Mist, is the only product on the market that contains alive culture of Ammonia Oxidizing Bacteria (AOBs), a type of microorganism that has been lost from human skin with modern hygiene. The supporting products - Face & Body Cleanser, Shampoo and Moisturizer - are all certified biome-friendly, and specially formulated to ensure they do not have a negative impact on the ecosystem of the skin. The products improve the texture and appearance of many common skin issues within two weeks of use, including sensitivity, blotchiness, roughness, oiliness, dryness and odor. With continued use, they can also help reduce dependence on conventional products like soaps and deodorants.

As a pioneer in the probiotic skincare movement, Mother Dirt's expansion into the EU is representative of the quick growth of this expanding category in skincare & personal care. With more health-conscious decision-making consumers in the marketplace, the European probiotic market alone is projected to exceed $20 billion by the end of 2024. This is in line with rising awareness of the downsides of over-cleaning and antibacterial wash products, culminating recently in the United States' FDA ban on over-the-counter use of Triclosan.

"We've seen a high demand from the European audience since we launched in the US two years ago, and have been eager to bring those consumers a product line developed to support the skin's microbiome," said Jasmina Aganovic, president of Mother Dirt. "People are starting to realize that our skin, like our gut, needs a balance of good bacteria to be healthy."

The transformative line represents a new way to look at personal care by restoring and maintaining good bacteria on the skin. It sits at the rapidly growing intersection of health and beauty, reflected in the unique hybrid expansion strategy of grocery and high end beauty.

Consumers who are already familiar with probiotics in the grocery aisle are looking to expand the holistic approach to other aspects of their lifestyles. Those constantly seeking beautiful, healthy-looking skin without harsh side effects are also seeking alternative approaches with scientific backing. "We are excited to be stocking Mother Dirt, leaders in restoring and maintaining the skin's good bacteria. This is an area our customers are particularly interested in and we think it is the future of intelligent skincare." Imelda Burke, founder of Content Beauty & Wellbeing. Consumers are no longer viewing health, beauty, or wellness as mutually exclusive.

ABOUT MOTHER DIRT

Mother Dirt creates products that restore and preserve the good bacteria naturally found on our skin. Over the last century, modern chemistry and contemporary lifestyles (e.g. lathering agents, chemicals and preservatives found in soaps and cleansers) have promoted the notion that all bacteria are harmful, and that "clean" and "sterile" are always healthy. To the contrary, the skin needs good bacteria to be healthy, as is true for other parts of the body, like the gut.

Mother Dirt is shifting the definition of "clean" away from sterility, and toward a healthy, balanced skin microbiome. All Mother Dirt products are biome-friendly, preservative-free, and allow users to cut down on products that could negatively impact both the natural state of our skin and the environment.

