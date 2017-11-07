Cunningham Lindsey Steps Up Brazilian Operations With the Hiring of Andre Lopes

LONDON, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey has appointed Andre Lopes to the role of Director.Lopes joins Cunningham Lindsey from Crawford & Company where he was Brazil CEO.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597663/Cunningham_Lindsey_Andre_Lopes_Infographic.jpg )

Brazil is a key growth market for Cunningham Lindsey which operates across the country from offices in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and globally in over 60 countries. With the experience and expertise of Lopes, he will enhance the loss adjuster's client delivery in Brazil and is seen as a sign of their commitment to grow in the LatAm market.

Lopes brings with him over 20 years experience of the Brazilian insurance market, with the last 17 years being dedicated to claims adjusting. Before Crawford, he worked at a number of major insurance and adjusting companies, including Allianz Brazil and Zurich Global Corporate LatAm, where he managed large and complex losses in property, liability and litigation.

Martin Faller, Managing Director of Cunningham Lindsey Brazil said: "Cunningham Lindsey is dedicated to expanding its capability in Brazil which we see as one of our most important growth markets globally. I am delighted to be able to announce the hiring of Andre, who is very well known in the industry and brings with him a wealth of expertise which will prove invaluable as we continue to strengthen and grow our services across Brazil while at the same time bringing our global resources and expertise to the country whenever there is a need."

Andre Lopes added: "I am pleased to be joining Cunningham Lindsey and look forward to playing my part in delivering the growth strategy; the broad spectrum of services on offer to insurers will be key to achieving this."

Cunningham Lindsey's operations in Brazil cover a number of key areas of adjusting, including construction, engineering, energy, liability, marine and property.

About Cunningham Lindsey

Cunningham Lindsey is a leading provider of claims management services to the insurance market. The group's expertise is deployed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year across a wide range of disciplines, from risk management to technical loss adjusting. Cunningham Lindsey serves clients in the insurance industry in more than 60 countries with over 6,000 employees. Our Marine SPG offers a global marine service 24/7, being located in 40 countries, our 160 qualified experts are ready to respond.

Further information can be sourced from http://www.cunninghamlindsey.com

Contact: Matt Beasley +44-20-7280-0649