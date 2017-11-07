Cloud Managed Services Market Size Worth $82.51 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcloud managed services marketis expected to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The need to focus on core business practices has increased the adoption of cloud managed services. The services include business services, network services, security services, data center services, and mobility services. These services enable organizations to reduce their operational costs and enhance their productivity by managing IT infrastructure and cloud.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



In North America, the availability of advanced IT infrastructure is expected to drive the adoption of cloud managed services. The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are expected to witness considerable growth, as enterprises are shifting toward the cloud and prominent technology providers, such as IBM and Google, are making significant investments for the same.

However, issues regarding data privacy, data security, and poor connectivity may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, organizations are skeptical about data security over the cloud, and this may lead to slower adoption and hence, restrain the demand for cloud managed services. Thus, service providers are required to offer appropriate security features for gaining credence among organizations.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Cloud Managed Services Market By Service Type (Business, Network, Security, Data Center, Mobility), By Deployment (Public, Private), By End-User, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-managed-services-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Mobility services is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of over 19% over the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of mobile devices by organizations

Private cloud deployment will increase with a CAGR of over 16% over the forecast period. This growth will be driven by private cloud deployment benefits such as high service level.

Cloud managed services will have higher adoption in SMEs owing to customization and reduced IT costs

Healthcare segment will have the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to enhanced data security

Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to increasing investments in growing economies such as India and China

will be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to increasing investments in growing economies such as and The prominent industry participants operating in the market include IBM, Cisco Systems Inc, Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc, and NTT Data Corporation

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Storage Management Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/storage-management-market



Welding Equipment Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/welding-equipment-market



Smart Water Meters Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-water-meters-market



Managed Hosting Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/managed-hosting-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global Cloud Managed Services market based on types, cloud deployments, end-users, verticals, and regions:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Business Services Network Services Security Services Data Center Services Mobility Services

Cloud Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Public Private

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) SMEs Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Telecom & ITES Government (State & Local, Federal) & Education BFSI Retail & Consumer Healthcare Manufacturing & Automotive Others (Media, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Real Estate)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com