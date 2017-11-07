While China accounted for three-quarters of the investment reduction in clean energy in 2016, other non-OECD countries spent 25% less on renewables last year compared to 2015, according to BNEF and Climatescope data. 2009's Copenhagen pledge by richer countries to support developing world also falling short.

New research conducted by Climatescope on behalf of Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has found that total new clean energy investment among non-OECD countries was just $111.4 billion in 2016 - some $40.2 billion less than the $151.6 billion invested in 2015.

This decline was driven predominantly by China, which accounted for three-quarters of the reduction in investment, but all other non-OECD countries spent 25% less on clean energy last year compared to 2015. However, BNEF was keen to stress that investment shortfalls were recorded on both sides of the rich-poor divide, with the developed world failing on its 2009 Copenhagen pledge to make $100 billion a year available to help non-OECD countries address the impacts of climate change.

The Climatescope data shows that funds specifically deployed from the world's richest OECD nations to non-OECD countries to support clean energy development was just $10 billion in 2016 - far below ...

