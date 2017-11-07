New research conducted by Climatescope on behalf of Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has found that total new clean energy investment among non-OECD countries was just $111.4 billion in 2016 - some $40.2 billion less than the $151.6 billion invested in 2015.
This decline was driven predominantly by China, which accounted for three-quarters of the reduction in investment, but all other non-OECD countries spent 25% less on clean energy last year compared to 2015. However, BNEF was keen to stress that investment shortfalls were recorded on both sides of the rich-poor divide, with the developed world failing on its 2009 Copenhagen pledge to make $100 billion a year available to help non-OECD countries address the impacts of climate change.
The Climatescope data shows that funds specifically deployed from the world's richest OECD nations to non-OECD countries to support clean energy development was just $10 billion in 2016 - far below ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...