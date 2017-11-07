

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Tuesday as the pound inched higher and security services firm G4S downgraded its revenue growth forecast.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,558 in cautious trade, paring early gains. G4S shares fell nearly 7 percent.



Next Plc shed half a percent and Marks & Spencer Group lost 1 percent after the latest report from the British Retail Consortium showed U.K. retail sales fell the most in seven months in October.



Associated British Foods tumbled 3.3 percent despite the company reporting a surge in full-year profit.



Imperial Brands rallied 2.6 percent after the tobacco group reported an increase in annual revenues on the back of favorable currency movements.



Fevertree shares soared 10 percent after the fizzy mixer drinks maker said it expects full-year results to be 'materially ahead' of current market expectations.



Mining stocks were broadly higher, with Anglo American and Antofagasta rising over 1 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX