SDI Gifts Launches a Secure Loken Token Dual USB Flash Drive

Information security - protecting data from unauthorized access;

Micro USB for devices with OTG function;

Hi-tech design

SDI Gifts, an established supplier of promotional and premium gifts, announces the launch of Loken Token dual USB flash drive, a new version of popular Cryptex USB flash drive with a whole new design.

Loken Token is made of plastic, it is lighter than the previous version and available in a wide range of colors. It has both a micro USB and a USB 3.0 plugs to connect to different kinds of devices.

Users will have the ability to secure their data from unauthorized access by setting their own secret code on Loken Token. To open Loken Token, one has to know this unique 5-digit code.

"Loken Token offers superior opportunities of data storage, its light and can give you great value for money. We consider it a cool device for anyone who wants a bit more protected flash drive than a regular one," said Maxim Makarov, Head of European Branch of SDI.

Loken Token USB flash drive is available in 16 Gb, 32Gb, 64Gb (USB 3.0) capacities. Loken Token is available to both retail and wholesale customers worldwide. For more information please visit http://sdigifts.com/.

Loken Token USB flash drive features and specifications:

Material: plastic;

Capacity: 16Gb, 32Gb, 64Gb - USB 3.0;

Compatible with Windows/Android devices;

Both Micro USB and USB 3.0 plugs;

Suitable for devices with OTG function

About SDI Gifts

SDI Gifts is an established supplier of promotional and premium gifts with the main office in Czech Republic and a partner office located in Hong Kong. SDI Gifts offers a wide range of unique and designer gifts as well as basic promotional products providing value for money.

