

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales for September. Sales are forecast to climb 0.6 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it dropped against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1570 against the greenback, 132.21 against the yen, 1.1577 against the franc and 0.8770 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



