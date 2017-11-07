Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - BTU Metals Corp. (TSXV: BTU) ("BTU" or the "Company") reports it has commenced work at its Galway Gold property located in County Galway, Republic of Ireland.

The company is targeting orogenic and low-sulphidation mineralization based on the following factors:

Location within the Caledonian (Lower Paleozoic) orogenic zone.

Favourable lithologies for metal precipitation (chemical traps) within the Dalradian Supergroup metasediments, e.g., graphitic schist, marble.

Favourable source rocks for gold, e.g., arc volcanics and numerous cross-cutting faults, evidence for post-collision rifting and volcanism in the Silurian/Devonian in Ireland and neighbouring terranes.

Known gold occurrences related to late cross-cutting fault structures, some of which shows textural evidence for near-surface boiling that affects precipitation of metals from solution, e.g., Bohaun Gold occurrence.

About the Lee Occurrence

The Lee occurrence lies within Prospecting Licence 2295 and is located 10km west of the Bohaun epithermal gold occurrence. A series of mineralized boulders were discovered by Ovoca Gold Exploration in the late 1980s. These boulders returned values of up to 195 g/t Au and 240 g/t Ag. Deep overburden sampling outlined a 1km long, NW trending lead-zinc-arsenic-silver-gold anomaly. Subsequent trenching located a tectonic breccia containing sulphides and gold values up to 12 g/t. The mineralized breccia is associated with a lamprophyre dyke intruded along a pre-existing shear zone (Ovoca Gold Exploration PLC, 1988).

Additionally, Ovoca identified a second separate hydrothermal system on PL2295. In this system, gold values are associated with quartz porphyry intrusions in Dalradian rocks. Outcrop sampling of an exposed fault system yielded gold values between 3 and 5 g/t Au. Float samples of comparable material assayed up to 24.5 g/t Au (Ovoca Gold Exploration PLC, 1987).

About the Dooros Occurrence

The Dooros occurrence lies within Prospecting Licence 3145 and gold is reported from massive pyrrhotite mineralization hosted in an amphibolite unit. An historical sample taken from this area assayed by Anglo United Development Ltd. returned 1.3 g/t Au. Ennex reported the discovery of a 3000' (914.4 meter) long zone containing anomalous gold values. Trenching has identified seven bedrock copper-gold occurrences, with the best historical showing having a strike length of 120' (36.6 meters) averaging 1.1% copper and 0.2 ounces (6.86 g/t) gold per short ton. Historical trench samples include:

1.7 metres of 11.2 g/t Au

1.2 metres of 7.12 g/t Au

2.7 metres of 12.6 g/t Au

4.2 metres of 6.2 g/t Au

(Source - Irish Base Metals / Aquatine Mining Data).

Five of the occurrences were tested by drilling and all holes intersected mineralization including 15.0 feet of 0.17 ounces gold per short ton (Aurum Mineral Resources Limited 2009, Exploration Work Report PL3145).

The 2017 work program will consist of mapping, sampling, and geophysics to follow up on this and other historic work as well as more recent work performed by BTU which garnered samples assaying up to 49.6 g/t Au (see PR dated July 27, 2017) from the Lee showing. A diamond drill program is expected to follow.

Andris Kikauka , P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release.

